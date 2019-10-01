Headinvest LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 149,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 383,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,575. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

