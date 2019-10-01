Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 324.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 74,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,332. The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

