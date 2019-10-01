Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 1.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 181.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,999. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.95.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

