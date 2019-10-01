Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 5,084 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AEO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

