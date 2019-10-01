HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,417 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,034,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.22. 37,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

