HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,155 Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Shares of WTS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

