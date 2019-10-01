HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iradimed by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iradimed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Iradimed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $567,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $48,177.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $95,091.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $1,699,691. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 2,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,064. The company has a market cap of $243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.67. Iradimed Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. Analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

