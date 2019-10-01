Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,316 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

TXRH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 154,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,238. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

