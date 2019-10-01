Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $138,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,637.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,050. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Sidoti set a $74.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 15,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

