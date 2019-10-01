Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,285 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation comprises 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after acquiring an additional 813,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 7,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.