Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 644 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,501 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,537.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,518,979 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 629.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,290,943 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,830,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,775,000 after purchasing an additional 551,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. 103,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

