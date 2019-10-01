Holo 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.26 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Holo has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Hotbit. Holo has a total market cap of $119.69 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,114,871,948 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Liqui, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Binance, WazirX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

