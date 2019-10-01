Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,169 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

