Hunting plc (LON:HTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 457.60 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 824 ($10.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 455.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 529.70. The firm has a market cap of $771.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

Get Hunting alerts:

In related news, insider Keith Lough acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hunting to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.45 ($9.24).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.