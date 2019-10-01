HYCON 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.14 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. HYCON has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and $11.14 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,994,872,643 coins and its circulating supply is 2,025,437,604 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

