IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.69.

Shares of IAC opened at $217.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $13,652,948.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,263 shares in the company, valued at $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,781 shares of company stock worth $45,867,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

