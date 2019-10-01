IceChain (ICHX) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. IceChain has a market cap of $5,213.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex. In the last week, IceChain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037772 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.79 or 0.05408146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001002 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About IceChain

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,271,883 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain.

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

