Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Gap Down to $13.26

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.26. Immunomedics shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 812,049 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMMU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 250,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

