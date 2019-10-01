Innova (INN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,263.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Innova has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $23,263.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.