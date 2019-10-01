Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($194.84).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($198.48).

3i Group stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,152.50 ($15.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 952.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.51. 3i Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,184.50 ($15.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

