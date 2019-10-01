Insider Selling: Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) Insider Sells 1,534 Shares of Stock

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £10,277.80 ($13,429.77).

GFRD traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 664.50 ($8.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,104. Galliford Try plc has a twelve month low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019 ($13.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 611.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 622.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 5.15%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFRD shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Galliford Try presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 838 ($10.95).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.