Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. 1,415,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,731. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,458,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

