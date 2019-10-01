Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Sells 5,834 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total value of $1,333,769.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $286.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

