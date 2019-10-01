Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

