Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 61,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,720. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

