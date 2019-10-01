Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after buying an additional 4,089,744 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,981,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

