Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $48.68, 2,232,895 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 776,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $23,295,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

