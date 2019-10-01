Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 321.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after buying an additional 251,639 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,357.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 435,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 387,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,896. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

