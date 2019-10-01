Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 174,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 311,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 238,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

