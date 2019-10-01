Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

RYT stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.92. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,530. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $175.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.4476 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

