Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89,667 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

