Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $2,289,884. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.12. 43,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

