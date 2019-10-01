iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.40% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3,662.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $50.59.

