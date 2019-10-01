iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

