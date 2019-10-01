iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 992,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,243,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.21. 24,089,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,897,729. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

