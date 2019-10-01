iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,048,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.11. 11,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

