iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lifted by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,383.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.29. The stock had a trading volume of 151,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.