Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.02 and last traded at C$37.02, 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.77.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.