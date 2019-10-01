Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Itron by 145.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.30. 8,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $77.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $247,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at $825,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $2,467,001.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,985 over the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.