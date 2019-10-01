Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of ITRI traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. 10,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,793. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. Itron has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $77.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $247,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at $825,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Itron by 145.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Itron by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

