J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Trading Up 2.3%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, 15,292 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 20,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.