Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jericho Oil Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

