John Rogers Buys 44 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £575.96 ($752.59).

TPK traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,306.50 ($17.07). 952,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,276.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,326.73. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

TPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,429.78 ($18.68).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

