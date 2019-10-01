Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,497,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $340.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

