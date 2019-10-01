JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON JAI traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 358.50 ($4.68). The stock had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.59. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 387 ($5.06). The company has a market cap of $338.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66.
JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile
JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
