JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JAI traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 358.50 ($4.68). The stock had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.59. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 387 ($5.06). The company has a market cap of $338.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66.

Get JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust alerts:

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.