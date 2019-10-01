JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.80. 4,914,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055,897. The company has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

