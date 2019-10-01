Jpmorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Etf (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Plans — Dividend of $0.16

Jpmorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Etf (NYSEARCA:JIGB) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1635 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

NYSEARCA:JIGB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Jpmorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Etf has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

