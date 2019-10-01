Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Shares Up 0.5%

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), 29,004 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 53,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 920.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.25 million and a P/E ratio of -125.00.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

