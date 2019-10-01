Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,891. The company has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.13. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $670.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 325.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

