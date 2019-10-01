Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,850 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

